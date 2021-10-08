Fear Zone Haunted Walk bringing scares and screams to Topeka starting Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fear Zone is bringing scares and screams to the Capital City starting this weekend. The haunted walk winds through five buildings and half a mile of trail behind Sports Zone in south Topeka.

The haunted experience was designed by Adam Jenks with Jinxed Productions. He said he wanted to play on people’s basic fears and even took inspiration from Kansas killer history.

“The first two scenes, as a matter of fact, I based it off of the Bloody Benders from western Kansas,” Jenks said. “They were an actual family who murdered people and got away with it, so my first two scenes are based on them, but I made them cannibals.”

Fear Zone includes 10 to 12 scenes spread out across four zones. Along with the Benders, there are zombies, twisted fairy tales, and creepy clowns. Jenks said it takes 25 to 30 minutes to walk through the whole experience.

The event is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through October. Click here for ticket information. Fear Zone is located behind Sports Zone at 3909 SW Burlingame Road in Topeka. Check out the map below.