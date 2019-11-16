Feeling generous? Check out some local fundraisers for the holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holidays are quickly approaching and some local nonprofits want to make it the most wonderful time of the year, but they need some help.

The Red Kettle Event kicks off on Monday. The event will be held at Evergy Pocket park. The bell ringers will begin staking out on November 29th.

On Sunday, the 7th annual Cranksgiving Challenge will take place at the Burger Stand in Topeka. Bike riders can bring non-perishable food items and participate in a race as well.

On Thanksgiving, the 52 Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held. Organizers are looking for monetary donations as well as volunteers.

Topeka Toys For Tots are looking for donations as well.