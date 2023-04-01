TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fellowship Hi-Crest Church hosted its annual youth Easter egg hunt this weekend. It’s the church’s third-consecutive Easter egg hunt.

The church filled nearly 8,000 eggs with candy, toys, and even some cash for kids to run around and find all over the church property. Kids had the opportunity to get some popcorn and their face painted by volunteers as well. Jill rice, a church employee, hopes that the event brings the community closer together.

“It’s one of the pieces that help change and build the narrative around our community and where we’re from,” Rice said.

Rice also mentioned that the church has no plan of stopping the annual Easter egg hunt any time soon.