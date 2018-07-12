Felon arrested after running from authorities in Oakland neighborhood

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - One man is in jail after running from officers Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrants Unit attempted to arrest Joshua A. Smith, 36, just before 8:40 a.m. on two felony warrants, both for domestic battery with reckless bodily harm.

Smith was located in the 400 block of NE Green where authorities said he took off running through backyards and jumping fences.

Officers began a chase on foot and lost Smith near Shunga Creek.

Officers from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and KDOC Parole Enforcement set up a perimeter around the area.

Deputies utilizing a Sheriff’s Office K-9 were able to pick up Smith’s trail in Shunga Creek and locate him in a drainage culvert near the 2600 block of NE Laurent St.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Smith was booked into the Shawnee County jail on the two felony warrants as well as an additional charge of felony interference.