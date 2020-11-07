Felony charges filed against shooter & victim in Halloween sign theft case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Felony charges have been filed against a homeowner and one of three teenagers involved in a shooting over stolen political signs on Oct. 31; one person was left injured and the another two were hospitalized as a result of the shooting, according to District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Homeowner Robert Sinner has been charged with three felonies, including criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and two counts of aggravated battery.

Kagay also charged one of the three teens involved in the shooting with one count of aggravated assault for trying to hit Sinner with a car.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a call at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 after a report of multiple gunshots heard in the 1300 block of NW Eugene Street. When officers arrived they found two men, one of them being Sinner, with firearms and multiple shell casings in the area. Topeka police also found a crashed car around four blocks from the home of Sinner, according to a news release.

Three teens reportedly drove up to the home and tried to steal political signs out of Sinner’s front yard. Sinner then fired shots at the teens and the driver attempted to hit him before fleeing the scene. Sinner said he has had political signs stolen from his property in the past and believed that’s why they were there, according to Topeka police.

Law enforcement is now attempting to locate Robert Sinner to answer for the charges. Kagay and his staff encourage Sinner to peacefully surrender himself.

Anyone with information on Sinner’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Topeka Police Department.