Female inmate dead after medical emergency

The Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center is near the Shawnee County Adult Facility in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate has died on Wednesday according to a recent press release from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

In the report it states that at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 19 a Shawnee County Adult Detention Center inmate was declared deceased inside a general population housing unit within the facility. The death is currently being investigated by the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The inmate’s name has not been released. However, they are described in the report as a 45-year-old female who was being held on two traffic-related warrants. A medical emergency was called at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the inmate’s general population module within the Adult Detention Center.

The inmate was found unresponsive in a cell and in apparent medical distress. Both security and nursing staff began efforts to keep the inmate stable until emergency services arrived at 4:50 p.m. Lifesaving efforts were administered by emergency personnel but she was declared deceased at 5:10 p.m.

The inmate’s name will not be released until attempts to locate and notify her next of kin are completed.

Any unexplained death in a correctional facility must be investigated by the KBI for any potential criminal wrongdoing according to Kansas law. An administrative investigation for internal operational management purposes is also being conducted by the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.