CONCORDIA (KSNT) – A joint statement was released on Wednesday by the Concordia Police Department and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department saying fentanyl is believed to be circulating illegally in the area

Both law enforcement organizations said they had recently fielded several calls about illicit fentanyl in Cloud County.

We would like to remind you that any illicit drug could be laced with Fentanyl. Typically it is found in counterfeit pills and homemade edibles among other illicit drugs. Joint statement from CPD and Cloud Co. Sheriff

Fentanyl is described by the Drug Enforcement Administration as being a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Due to Fentanyl’s powerful opioid properties, it can be abused and mixed with other drugs such as heroin to increase its potency. Fentanyl exposure can lead to relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction and respiratory depression.

A fentanyl overdose can be treated through the use of naloxone, according to the CPD and sheriff’s department. However, medication like naloxone, which can be found in brands such as narcan and kloxxado, must be administered immediately in order to be effective. If you think that someone is overdosing on fentanyl, you can take the following actions to help them:

Call 911 immediately

Roll the person on their side in case they vomit to prevent choking

Monitor the person’s breathing and avoid giving any fluid

If the person is not breathing, perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

To report illegal drug activity in your area, you can reach the CPD at 785-243-3131 or the sheriff’s department at 785-243-3636.