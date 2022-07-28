KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – This week in Wabaunsee County, multiple law agencies conducted an operation targeting “Major Criminals” that ended with multiple arrests, and over 120 pounds of methamphetamine being seized.

That’s more than $4 million worth of meth being seized by law enforcement. Still, the recent influx of drug imports is worrying authorities, with a rising concern over the use of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is becoming one of the fastest growing narcotics illicitly brought into the United states,” Homeland Security Investigations KC Scott Titus said. “We’re seeing an insurgence of that from Mexico, larger than we’ve ever seen. We’re seeing it laced in every drug from methamphetamine to marijuana. So individuals who buy something maybe simple to them, could be laced with fentanyl, and take their lives.”

Making maters worse, it’s not just contraband being laced.

“We’ve also seen a big insurgence in fentanyl laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals,” Titus said. “So often times we’re seeing them get back into high schools, where high school students or middle school students think they’re purchasing OxyContin or a prescription drug – and it is in fact a fentanyl tab.”

To stay safe, Homeland Security Investigations recommends paying attention to the counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Buying online because it’s cheaper makes it more likely that it could be laced with something deadly.