Festival of Trees in Topeka will happen virtually in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Festival of Trees is a 43 year tradition in the Capital City.

This year it will be all online but, we still have wonderful trees for sale, just online, Shannon Warta, SLI Special Events and Marketing Manager told KSNT.

The online auction begins on Monday, November 30th. Click here to view the Christmas trees and wreaths and to sign up for the auction.

SLI helps individuals with diverse abilities achieve independence and actively participate in the community. They Offer guidance to clients in determining and following their chosen path in life, enhance clients’ individual capabilities and skills by offering life-long learning opportunities, engage clients, families, guardians, and staff in developing plans and measuring accomplishments and promote clients’ rights through education and advocacy.