TOPEKA (KSNT) – For more than 40 years, SLI has supported people in the community by holding its annual Festival of Trees.

Karen Streeter, SLI’s Vice President of Development, stopped by 27 News Monday to tell us about this year’s event.

The trees and wreaths open to the public Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Fairlawn Plaza in Topeka. It’s open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 3, with the exception of Thanksgiving. Admission is free.

Along the trees and wreaths, people can view and bid on items in the silent auction and buy treats at the Sweet Shoppe. For more information, click here.