The St. Jude Help House is holding a home giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The countdown is on for Topekans wanting to win an 18K gold ring.

Not only will you get a chance to win the ring, but also a brand new house.

It’s all part of Topeka’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Anyone who gets a $100 ticket by the end of today, May 11, will be entered to win both prizes.

The money from the fundraiser goes to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which works to cure childhood cancer and provides its research to doctors around the world.

Calhoun’s Jewelers is donating the 18K white gold, one-carat diamond ring. Drippé Homes is donating time and materials to build the home estimated at $560,000.

The home is located in Aquarian Acres, near 29th and Croco in southeast Topeka.

Raffles for both items will occur June 15 live on 27 News. There are a limited number of tickets, which can be purchased by calling (800) 846-2640 or clicking here.

27 News is a proud sponsor of St. Jude.