FHL Bank employees volunteer to fix up the Hi-Crest neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday, employees at FHL Bank stepped away from their computers to help out in the community.

They volunteered their time and energy to help fix up four homes in the Hi-Crest neighborhood. They used their skills to help paint, lay flooring, help with the lawn, and whatever else they needed to do.

“I have no specialty out here, it’s just whatever they need help with, I’m here to serve,” said Martin Schlossman with FHL.

Every year FHL partners with a local nonprofit to lend a hand. This year they are teaming up with “SENT”, a group that is working to better Shawnee County Neighborhoods.

“Words can’t explain how helpful this is between federal home loan bank’s support and just knowing they’ve been doing this for years it just lends us credibility that they know what they are doing,” said Kent Pove, the director of operations for SENT.

Twenty workers were out on Friday but around 40 will lend a hand on Saturday. If you would like more information on SENT, CLICK HERE.