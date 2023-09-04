OGDEN (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash near Ogden where at least one person is reportedly dead.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) reported to social media at 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 4 that both lanes of K-18 Highway at the intersection of South Walnut Street near Ogden are closed because of a fatal crash. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said at least one person was killed.

The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to the RCPD. Emergency crews are also working to extinguish a fire caused by the crash. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes of travel if possible.

More information will be added here as it becomes available.