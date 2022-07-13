TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fiesta Mexicana organizers are celebrating after the first ever kickoff event brought thousands to downtown Topeka. Alicia Guerrero-Chavez stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us about how organizers are now getting ready for the main event in the Oakland neighborhood.

Fiesta Mexicana starts Thursday afternoon and lasts through Saturday evening. One thing that will be missing this year is the carnival. Guerrero-Chavez said it was a last-minute conflict due to circumstances out of their control. This is the first year Fiesta is returning to in-person festivities after taking two years off because of the pandemic.

The event is free to attend. Food sales open at 4:00 p.m. and everything costs $3 except tamales which cost $4.50. Grounds will close at 11:59 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, according to Guerrero-Chavez.