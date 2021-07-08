Fiesta Mexicana offering food sales in place of usual celebration

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the second year in a row, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into the week-long event of Fiesta Mexicana. This year Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will host a food sale instead of the usual celebration.

The decision to not hold a traditional fiesta was made when the pandemic’s end was uncertain.

“We plan all year round,” said Fiesta Chair Alicia Guerrero-Chavez. “There are things that have to be decided upon really firmly in October, November that you can’t really alter once you get to fiesta.”

The food sale takes place next Wednesday through Saturday. You can eat inside the activity center or carry out. The sale takes place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.