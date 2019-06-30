Fiesta Mexicana royalty fundraisers wrap up before big event

Friday was the last day of fundraising for Fiesta Mexicana royalty candidates before the big event.

The candidates have been busy in the kitchen since April, selling food to raise money for the Holy Family Catholic School.

Queen candidate Jeimmy Perez spent the day delivering, preparing and selling tacos, enchiladas and more.

She hopes to claim the title of the 2019 queen. She says the support from the community is the most important win.

“Even though it’s probably something small, they are giving a lot to all of us,” said queen candidate Jeimmy Perez. “And it is helping the Topeka community, the church community and the other school, which is Holy Family.”

This year’s Fiesta Mexicana is July 16 to July 20.