TOPEKA (KSNT) – After an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a favorite Topeka event is about to make a comeback.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oakland is excited to bring back Fiesta Mexicana. There will be dancing, food trucks and live music from headliners “Grupo Control.”

The Fiesta committee faced a few challenges in scaling the event down to just three days, from the previous five, but the amount of fun will remain the same. The event will occupy Chandler Street all the way to the Santa Fe parking lot where a carnival will be set up. Organizers say they’re excited to give back to the community.

“It really means a lot to everyone here in the community,” said Roxie Ortiz. “The fiesta is like our number one fundraising event to support Holy Family Catholic School. The parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe of course, everything for fiesta goes one hundred percent to supporting the school.”

The event is expected to draw large crowds as families come together to enjoy good food, decorate their yards and participate in “Everything Fiesta.” The kick-off event is July 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka with the Fiesta following on July 14-16.