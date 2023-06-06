Games similar to cornhole have been known by different names throughout the years and date back as far as the fourteenth century.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka brewery will be hosting a cornhole tournament to help kick off a beloved festival.

Jim Ramos with Fiesta Topeka said The Brass Rail Tavern will be hosting its first inaugural cornhole tournament. The tournament will be offering co-ed and doubles games on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the tavern, located at 401 NE Emmett St. in Topeka.

Ramos said co-ed registration is at 9 a.m., and bags are thrown at 10 a.m. Registration for doubles is at 1 p.m. and games will start at 2 p.m.

Homemade Mexican food and raffles will be sold by Fiesta Topeka Royalty candidates Monse Cortez and Lourie Rodriquez. Money raised from this tournament will benefit Fiesta Topeka Royalty’s campaign fundraising efforts.

Fiesta Topeka will have a parade July 15, with the festival taking place July 18-22.