TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a weekend of crazy storms, Fiesta Topeka has all hands-on deck to get all set up before the big event.

Last Friday, Topeka was hit with a severe storm, leaving thousands to pick up in the aftermath and Fiesta Topeka was no exception. Fiesta Topeka volunteers had to start almost from scratch Saturday morning; repairing tents and moving tables and chairs back after the storm picked them up.

Frank Calvillo is in charge of the grounds for Fiesta Topeka, and he said the storm damage set crews back on their progress. But, the community came together to do the hard work because they had no other choice.

“We had to do it; we don’t just stop because it’s a catastrophe,” Calvillo said, “Like any community, when a problem happens, you band together to fix the problem, so that’s what we did. We banded together and we fixed the problem.”

Frank says crews will be working hard until Fiesta Topeka starts on Tuesday, July 18, and even while it’s going- to make sure everything is just right.