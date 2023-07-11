TOPEKA (KSNT)- Fiesta Topeka is quickly approaching in the Capital City. Board member for Topeka Public Schools Lalo Muñoz joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about it.

In addition to working as a board member for TPS, Mr. Muñoz has worked as the Executive Director for El Centro in Topeka since 2009. El Centro is a catholic organization that works to help those who are underserved within the community.

“When we look at the data, so many of our families that we serve have children in Topeka Public Schools,” Muñoz said.

For this reason, El Centro works directly with Topeka Public Schools to serve those families within the community.

“It makes sense for us to collaborate and work together to help to make sure that resources we are able to provide, are reaching those families that might need them in our community,” Muñoz said.

El Centro’s location is right next to where Fiesta Topeka happens.

“We have been in Oakland, right where Fiesta takes place for a number of years,” Muñoz said. “So, we work together and we are excited about Fiesta this year.”

Muñoz assured 27 News that anyone attending Fiesta Topeka who wants to know more about El Centro can do so. On the first day of Fiesta Topeka, Tuesday, July 18, Muñoz said that El Centro will have a booth set up so people can learn more about resources in the community.

If you’d like to get more details about the resources offered at El Centro, you can click here to access its Facebook page.

For more information regarding Fiesta Topeka, click here.