Man arrested after Topeka hotel fight ends with multiple shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is facing robbery and battery charges Thursday morning after police investigated a fight in north Topeka that ended with two people shot.

Jacob Reisinger, 20, faces charges including:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated battery

Criminal damage

Police went around 2:40 a.m. to the Holiday Inn parking lot off of Northwest U.S. Highway 24 on reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Neither’s injuries were life-threatening. Topeka police said they found a third victim and treated them for injuries, but did not say if they were shot as well.

Topeka police booked Reisinger into the Shawnee County Jail, and said the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.