TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Nevada State Legislature member Bob Beers made an appearance on the KSNT 27 News Morning show to speak ahead of the primary on Aug. 1.

Topeka City Council District 6 is the only district in Topeka that has a primary this year as there are more than 2 candidates.

Prior to living in Topeka, according to Ballotpedia, Beers was a Ward 2 representative on the Las Vegas City Council from 2012 to 2017. Before becoming a part of the City Council in Nevada, he served as a Republican member of the Nevada State Legislature from 1999 to 2008.

However, Beers said his family is no stranger to Topeka.

“My family was here before the Civil War, and part of my family split off when the Dustbowl hit,” Beers said.

He believes that a position in city council means you have a responsibility to be a representative and “a voice” for people within your district.

“I did that for the district that I served in Nevada, which was about four times the population density of Topeka,” he said. “And I would do that same thing here.”

He also mentioned that he believes Topeka’s education is excelling right now, and we should continue to support and build up our resources in education.

“The students coming out of the high schools, in many ways, are so far above those that I saw in Las Vegas,” Beers said. “It’s not even close to being funny.”

For more details on what Beers had to say, you can watch the full interview above.

The deadline to register to vote is July 11.