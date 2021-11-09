Final four Topeka Police Chief candidates announced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced the final four candidates have been chosen for the position of Topeka police chief.

According to the release, there are two internal candidates and two external candidates. The external candidates come from Kansas City, Kansas, and Detroit, Michigan.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet with the candidates at an open house on

Wed., November 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holliday Building located at 620 SE Madison

St.

The final four candidates are (the following biographies have been provided by the City of Topeka):



Bryan Wheeles began his career with the Topeka Police Department in June of 1994. He has worked in

several capacities at the police department that include: a patrol officer, a narcotics investigator, a

homicide detective, Sergeant in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, Lieutenant over Homicide/Special Victims

Unit, Captain-Executive Officer & the Deputy Chief of Police.



Since January of 2021, he has served as the Interim Chief of Police for the Topeka Police Department.

Mr. Wheeles is a past member of the Topeka Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and NE

Kansas Major Case Squad. He is a current member of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP)

and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).



Mr. Wheeles is a graduate of Central Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal

Justice Administration. He holds numerous law enforcement certifications in a variety of areas and is a

graduate of the Kansas Public Administrators Seminar (KPAS).



Mr. Wheeles has been a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka Board of Directors (2015-2021) &

also served as a Past Vice President.

Sonia J. Russell was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Southfield-Lathrup High School,

Michigan State University (Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice), Central Michigan University (Masters’ of Science

in Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Leadership), and Wayne State University (Graduate

Certificate in Business Administration). She has also attended Michigan’s Chiefs of Police School, Senior

Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Women’s

Leadership Institute.



She has been employed with the Detroit Police Department for 20 years, where she is currently the

commanding officer, (captain) of management services, which includes: fleet management, towing

operations, forfeiture, secondary employment, assets and licensing, firearms inventory, auctions,

Abandoned Vehicle Task Force, and resource management. Throughout her career, she has been

assigned to the following entities: As a police officer, she served the Twelfth Precinct Patrol, Ninth Precinct

Patrol and Vice Enforcement. As a Sergeant, she was assigned to Sixth Precinct Patrol, Twelfth Precinct

Patrol, Executive Protection, Internal Affairs, Secondary Employment, Resource Management, and

Records Management. As a Lieutenant, she was assigned to Downtown Services, Tactical Operations,

gaming operations, fleet management, and the Crime Intelligence Unit. As a Commanding Officer,

(Captain), she was assigned to Training Academy and the Ninth Precinct. As a Commanding Officer,

(Commander), she has worked at the Ninth Precinct, Third Precinct, Downtown Services, Special Events,

Gaming Division and Special Services Division.



Her hobbies include exercising, cooking, and arts & crafts. She is a member of the following organizations:

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, International Association of Chiefs of Police

(IACP), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP),

International Association of Women Police (IAWP), Special Olympics of Michigan, and Girls Trek. She is

dedicated and committed to serving as a member of Noble’s Executive Board in Metro-Detroit as the

Corresponding Secretary and is honored to be a member of this group.

Rance Quinn spent nearly 32 years serving the citizens of Wyandotte County as a Law Enforcement

Officer with the Kansas City, Kansas PD (KCKPD), Bonner Springs PD, and the Edwardsville Kansas PD. He

held the ranks of Patrol Officer, Detective, Captain, Major and retired from the KCKPD as the Acting

Deputy Chief of the Services Bureau. Mr. Quinn’s experience included Information and Technology, Criminal Investigations, Major Case, Internal Affairs, Active Shooter Response, and Patrol Operations.

He has further experience as a Training Director, Communications Unit Commander, Crisis Intervention

Team Coordinator, and Police Training Officer Coordinator where he oversaw the Kansas City, Kansas

Police Department’s transition from the decades-old Field Training Model to a Problem-Oriented Policing

Model. The new model takes Community Oriented Policing to the next step, training the Officers on how

to solve community problems beginning on day 1 of the Academy. Mr. Quinn is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP, PERF) which provides senior police executives with intensive training in the latest management concepts and practices used in business and government. Mr. Quinn possesses a bachelor’s degree in Management and Human Relations from MidAmerica Nazarene University; he is a Command School graduate from KU’s Law Enforcement Leadership Academy; a Certified Public Manager (CPM) through the University of Kansas and many others. These are just a small segment of who he is today.

Major Russell Klumpp is a life-long Topekan who has served with the Topeka Police Department for

nearly 27 years. He has been a commander for the last 13 years and currently serves as a Bureau Chief.

Major Klumpp has command experience in every Bureau of the Topeka Police Department. He is also a

graduate of the Northwestern University School for Staff and Command and a Certified Public Manager.



He holds a Master’s degree in the Psychology of Terrorism and National Security and a Doctorate degree

in Social Psychology. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police as well as

several other professional organizations. Major Klumpp enjoys being involved with the community and

spending quality time with his wife and two children.