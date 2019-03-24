FINAL FUR: Helping Hands Humane Society offers March Madness promotion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Everyone seems to be getting in on the March Madness fun, including man's best friend.

This weekend the Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping some pets get to the "Final Fur" with their March Match Madness special.

Their dogs five months and older are just $68. The number represents the 68 teams that started the NCAA tournament.

Adopting one of their dogs normally will cost $150.

"This is Roscoe, he is one of the dogs that falls under the special we're having because he is a six-year-old male. He is a jack russell terrier mix. If you know anything about that breed they have lots of energy. He'll be really active," said Emi Griess at Helping Hands Humane Society of one of the dogs up for adoption.

The promotion runs until Sunday, March 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.