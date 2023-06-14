TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday is the giveaway for Topeka’s St. Jude Dream Home. You have until 9 p.m. Thursday to get your $100 ticket to win.
The winner of the raffle will win a brand new $560,000 home near 29th and Croco, in southeast Topeka. The winning ticket will be drawn live on 27 News at 10 Thursday night.
Drippé Homes is building the 4 bedroom, 3,300 square foot home at 2523 SE Saturn Drive, in Aquarian Acres.
With only 7,500 tickets available, the odds are pretty good for such a big win.
Buy your ticket now by clicking here. You can also call (800) 846-2640 for tickets.
27 News is a proud sponsor of the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.