The St. Jude Help House is holding a home giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday is the giveaway for Topeka’s St. Jude Dream Home. You have until 9 p.m. Thursday to get your $100 ticket to win.

The winner of the raffle will win a brand new $560,000 home near 29th and Croco, in southeast Topeka. The winning ticket will be drawn live on 27 News at 10 Thursday night.

Drippé Homes is building the 4 bedroom, 3,300 square foot home at 2523 SE Saturn Drive, in Aquarian Acres.

With only 7,500 tickets available, the odds are pretty good for such a big win.

Buy your ticket now by clicking here. You can also call (800) 846-2640 for tickets.

27 News is a proud sponsor of the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.