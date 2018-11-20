Final name picked for one of four tiger cubs born at Topeka Zoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From Left to Right: Raja, Badar, Zayana Bintang

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The last of four Sumatran tiger cubs born at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center on October 15th has a name. Cub 3 is called "Bintang", an Indonesian name meaning star. Bintang is

a male tiger who has grown to a weight of about nine pounds. His litter mates include males Badar,

Kansa Raja and female Zayana.

Bintang who is the cub on the far right in the picture, was named by the granddaughter of a local retired executive and philanthropist who has been involved with the Topeka Zoo for more than 30 years.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said while Bintang and the other cubs are progressing perfectly, it could still be another two months before they make their public viewing debut.

In the meantime the community can get updates on their progress on the zoo’s Facebook page on "Tiger Tuesdays."