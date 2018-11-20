Final name picked for one of four tiger cubs born at Topeka Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The last of four Sumatran tiger cubs born at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center on October 15th has a name. Cub 3 is called "Bintang", an Indonesian name meaning star. Bintang is
a male tiger who has grown to a weight of about nine pounds. His litter mates include males Badar,
Kansa Raja and female Zayana.
Bintang who is the cub on the far right in the picture, was named by the granddaughter of a local retired executive and philanthropist who has been involved with the Topeka Zoo for more than 30 years.
Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said while Bintang and the other cubs are progressing perfectly, it could still be another two months before they make their public viewing debut.
In the meantime the community can get updates on their progress on the zoo’s Facebook page on "Tiger Tuesdays."
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing Osama...
- Former Ohio judge accused in ex-wife's murder
- White House again threatens Acosta's pass; CNN seeks...
- Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's...
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...