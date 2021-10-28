Final price tag for SVEC renovation comes in under budget, ahead of schedule

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final price tag for the Stormont Vail Events Center renovations is in.

The project cost taxpayers $35,811,645.

According to Shawnee County Counselor Jim Crowl, the upgrades came in under the original budget of 48 million dollars, and ahead of schedule thanks to pandemic closures.

Crowl said everyone close to the project wanted to deliver a product the community could be proud of and believes they accomplished that goal.

“I hope that everybody in the community has an opportunity to go out there to use the facility,” Crowl said. “We offer a wide range of events, so there should be something for everyone.”

The Stormont Vail Events Center was originally built in 1987 by Shawnee County Commissioners. At the time, it was named the Kansas Expocentre.