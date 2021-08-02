Final weekend for Topeka pools is coming up

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Aug. 8 will be the final day for the Shawnee County Parks & Recreation aquatic centers and pools to be open.

The Shawnee County aquatic centers and pools traditionally close the last weekend before its high school and college staff members return to school. This year three Topeka school districts begin classes as early as Aug. 11.

“We are grateful to all of our lifeguards, pool managers and concessions staff for going above and beyond this summer to provide our community with the full range of aquatic recreational opportunities that we have to offer,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director.

In the past one aquatic center or pool would stay open through the Labor Day weekend, however, staff shortages will prevent that in 2021.

According to the SCPR Aquatic fitness classes already scheduled will be held exclusively at Shawnee North

Family Aquatic Center through Sept. 6 as fewer staff are required for the classes