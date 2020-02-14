Financial assistance awarded to Kansas victims of violent crime

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) – The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to victims of violent crimes on Thursday.

The Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the board distributed money to 334 victims in 175 new cases at its February meeting and that additional expenses were paid in 159 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $221,613.64.

In a release, the Office of the Attorney General said the Crime Victims Compensation program helps victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.