TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of new career opportunities will be open for Kansans looking for their next job at an upcoming event in Topeka.
Several state agencies are hiring, according to an event being hosted by KANSAS WORKS this November. Nearly 800 positions are open across the Sunflower State and will be up for grabs at the upcoming career fair at the Kansas statehouse.
Kansas agencies hiring for the event include:
- Kansas Dept. of Commerce
- Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks
- Kansas Bureau of Investigation
- Kansas Highway Patrol
- Kansas Dept. of Transportation
- Kansas Dept. of Agriculture
- Kansas Dept. of Labor
- Kansas Dept. of Revenue
- Kansas Neurological Institute
- Kansas Adjunct General’s Dept.
- Kansas Office of Info. Tech. Services
- Kansas Dept. of Aging & Disability Services
The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 inside the Capitol Building on the first floor. Event details can be found on Facebook. You can search for career opportunities with the state of Kansas by clicking here.