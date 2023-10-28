TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of new career opportunities will be open for Kansans looking for their next job at an upcoming event in Topeka.

Several state agencies are hiring, according to an event being hosted by KANSAS WORKS this November. Nearly 800 positions are open across the Sunflower State and will be up for grabs at the upcoming career fair at the Kansas statehouse.

Kansas agencies hiring for the event include:

Kansas Dept. of Commerce

Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Highway Patrol

Kansas Dept. of Transportation

Kansas Dept. of Agriculture

Kansas Dept. of Labor

Kansas Dept. of Revenue

Kansas Neurological Institute

Kansas Adjunct General’s Dept.

Kansas Office of Info. Tech. Services

Kansas Dept. of Aging & Disability Services

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 inside the Capitol Building on the first floor. Event details can be found on Facebook. You can search for career opportunities with the state of Kansas by clicking here.