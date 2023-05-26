TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) unveiled an adventure immersing yourself in a world of unexpected animal friendships.

The Unexpected Friends art exhibit is part of the TSCPL annual rotation exhibits for children. This exhibit showcases various animal habitats, taking you on a journey like no other.

It examines the unusual friendships formed between animals of different species. Children will learn stories about a chimpanzee and genet cat becoming friends to a stray labrador befriending a former circus elephant.

It’s an interactive experience while indulging captivating stories of these remarkable creatures. This annual art exhibit for children is made possible by the Library Foundation and the Sabatini Family Foundation. Unexpected Friends runs from May 27th to August 13th in the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery.