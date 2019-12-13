Fire burns third floor of Junction City apartment complex

Junction City, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Fire Department fought an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on the Bluffs Apartments’ third floor at 1810 Caroline St. When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing fire visible from the third-floor window. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters put the fire out in about three hours. They determined the fire started on a third-floor balcony, but have not released the cause or a damage assessment as of Friday morning.