Building fire causes heavy smoke in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire that caused heavy smoke in downtown Topeka Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 13th Street and Kansas Avenue to find a building on fire.

According to investigators on the scene, a person was in the building when the fire started, they were able to get out before firefighters arrived. Investigators said they did not find anyone else inside.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and asses damages.