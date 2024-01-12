MANHATTAN (KSNT) – As temperatures dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit, it’s important to be careful when warming your home to avoid starting a fire.

The Manhattan Fire Department (MFD) says house fires occur more in the winter than any other season. Things like space heaters, blow dryers and gas appliances can lead to a fire if used improperly.

One local fire chief shared some ways to safely heat your home if the furnace isn’t enough.

“If you would need to use a small electric space heater in a bedroom or living room area, make sure they’re well ventilated, out in the middle of things, nothing can get to them,” said Doug Russell with Riley County Fire District #1. “If you have small children, they want to put stuff in things, and so make sure they’re not messing with it.”

In addition to taking precautionary steps, MFD says you should check to see if your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working.

