Fire crews fight possible arson in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is fighting the second fire at a north Topeka home in one week. Fire crews were called to 1119 NE Monroe around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Crews found the back of the home completely in flames.

Fire crews were not able to enter the house because it was damage by a previous fire on Tuesday. Crews used a ladder above the home to put out the fire and fight hot spots.

The fire chief on the scene told KSNT News that it is safe to say this is a case of arson. There are no utilities connected to the house. He said they will not be sending a fire investigator in to the home because it is not structurally sound.

Instead, the fire chief on the scene said they will be handing the case over to city of Topeka code enforcement.