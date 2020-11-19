Fire crews in multiple northeast Kansas counties to monitor grass fire all night

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews in Rossville said they will have someone from their department and someone in Jackson County out all night to make sure no fires are restarted after a grass fire got out of control Wednesday.

Sheriff Tim Morse with Jackson County said the fire isn’t something they are used to dealing with.

“This is unusual for Jackson county,” Morse said. “We occasionally get big fires, but not to this extent.”

The fire reached the city of Delia in Jackson County, after starting in Rossville. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office reported one damaged home caused by the fire, luckily, crews were able to get the fire under control.

They will now monitor to make sure it stays that way.

“With the shifting winds, it can rekindle even days on out but we are optimistic we can get it under control,” Morse said.