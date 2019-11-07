Fire crews respond to early morning fire near Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews in Topeka responded to a fire across the street from Washburn University campus Thursday morning. Fire investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set.

Topeka fire crews were called to a vacant house at 1712 SW Washburn Avenue around 5:30 am. Crews found a small fire in the southwest corner of the home.

Crews on the scene say the fire was put out quickly. No working smoke alarms were found inside the home. There was an estimated $7,500 worth of damage.

Anyone with information about this fire are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).