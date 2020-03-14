Fire crews respond to east Topeka house fire late Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department battled a fire at an East Topeka home just before midnight on Friday.

According to TFD, the single-story house at 2804 SE Highland Ct. caught fire from an accident. Initial reports show that a child may have been playing with a lighter.

First responders did not find working smoke detectors in the structure.

When crews arrived on scene, three adults and one child were safely out of the home.

The estimated loss is about $10,000 in structural issues and $3,000 in content lost.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.