SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters are responding to a grass fire west of the Capital City Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Southwest 21st St. and Southwest Hodges Rd. west of Topeka, according to KSNT 27 News Reporter Matthew Jonstone. Fire crews are currently at the scene to put out the flames which are threatening a few nearby buildings.

More information will be added as it becomes available.