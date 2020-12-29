Multiple fire crews fight blaze at White Lakes Center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews responded to White Lakes Center at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning at SW 37th Street and SW Topeka Blvd. for a report of smoke coming from one of the buildings.

White Lakes Center fire in Topeka

Shawnee County fire dispatch confirmed they were fighting an active fire at the abandoned mall.

An official with the Topeka Fire Department has asked residents do not come down to the fire, the roads need to be clear for the fireman to get in and out.

White Lakes Center, Topeka

Multiple crews are on scene.

Firefighters are using ladder trucks to fight the fire from above.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.