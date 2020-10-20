Fire department evacuates Manhattan Public Library, responding to gas leak

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department is evacuating the 6th Street area due to a natural gas leak, according to a Facebook post.

3:35 p.m.

The fire department has evacuated around 200 people from the Manhattan Public Library and Kansas Gas is on scene working to fix the leak, according to the city.

3:10 p.m.

The City of Manhattan received a notice around 2:30 p.m. that construction workers struck a gas main during storm water work, according to the city.

People are asked to avoid the area of 6th Street and Houston.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.