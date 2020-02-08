Fire Department investigates arson at East Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a Friday night house fire that was allegedly set on purpose.

Fire crews responded to the fire after 11 p.m., and reported smoke and flames coming from the home at 224 SE Norwood Street.

No one was inside of the home when the fire department arrived on scene, and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators believe someone set the fire on purpose, and said the estimated damage is around $35,000.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).