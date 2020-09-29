Fire destroys Dover home

DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – A house in Dover was destroyed in a fire Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to K4 and Echo Cliff Road in the Dover, Maple Hill area around 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. They immediately started to get the fire under control, but it was too late.

Dirk Christian, Fire Chief for Shawnee County Fire District #4 said no one was home at the time when the fire started.

It’s not known exactly what caused the fire, but Christian said the homeowner had started some small brushfires earlier in the day so it’s possible that they started the fire.