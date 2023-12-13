DELIA (KSNT) – A family was displaced after a fire resulted in a total loss of their home.

At 10 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews from Delia, Mayetta, Hoyt and the PBPN Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 13000 block of E. Road north of Delia.

Crews fought the fire until it was cleared around 4 a.m.

Occupants were able to escape without injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

