Fire engulfs backside of north Topeka duplex, investigators say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters are looking into the cause of a Tuesday morning fire at a north Topeka duplex.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the home near Northeast Monroe and Morse Streets. The backside of the building was engulfed in flames, according to firefighters at the scene.

Crews got the fire under control and are now sweeping the house, which is split into two apartments, for spots where flames could start back up. They said no one was home in either unit during the fire.

Fire investigators have not released the cause of the fire at this time. This is developing story.