TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire just before 6 a.m. at Filmore and Douthitt spread to the home next door.

Both homes were vacant. According to the Topeka Fire Department, both homes were on fire when firefighters arrived early Wednesday morning.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, the back side of one home was heavily damaged and on fire when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were not clear on what started the fire but have said they did have a report of someone staying on the second floor of the home that initially caught fire.

Fire Marshal Stahl told 27 News vacant homes are an opportunity for the homeless and encouraged residents to call 911 if they spot people in these homes.

