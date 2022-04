TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large fire in the 2200 block of SW Duane is posing a threat to surrounding structures as ashes are blown from the original fire.

Shawnee County dispatch confirmed the Topeka Fire Department was responding to the fire called in at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday.

At this time, the Topeka Police Department has not blocked any roads but residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

KSNT 27 News will update this story as more information becomes available.