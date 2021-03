CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – An overnight fire appears to have destroyed a meat locker business in Clay Center.

Clay Center Locker Plant fire (Photo courtesy of Tiana Roth)

Fire crews were called to the meat processing plant shortly before midnight.

Crews remained on scene early Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are on site, but no cause has been determined.

KSNT News has a crew at the scene and will have updates as they become available.