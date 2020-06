TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters remained on the scene of a fire at daybreak at an east Topeka home.

Shawnee County dispatchers say crews were called to the fire just after 3 o’clock Monday morning. The house is located at 312 SE Klein.

We’re told there are no injuries and a cause hasn’t been determined. We’ll have more details as they become available.

