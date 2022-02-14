TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-story home went up in smoke and flames Monday morning at the intersection of 16th and Clay immediately across the street from the Central Park Community Center in Topeka.















The Topeka Fire Department received the call at 8:41 a.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The fire department did not immediately comment whether anyone was inside the building.

Topeka Fire Department public information officer Alan Stahl said firefighters used the weight of the water from the fire hoses to push the walls in so they would not fall outward.

Stahl said the home had previously been on fire.

The fire was so intense firefighters had to spray water on the side of the emergency vehicles to keep them from being damaged.